Woman accused of faking cancer to get money through fundraisers in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was raising money to pay for medical bills as she fought cancer, but the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is now saying she never had cancer.

On March 8, deputies received a report that a person was obtaining property by false pretenses and had been for a while.

Amy Ellissa Hammer falsely claimed that she had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies report Hammer was accepting money to help pay for treatments over her Facebook page, “Amy’s Promise,” and T-shirts were sold to raise money.

Trinity Wesleyan Church of Seagrove was going to have a fundraiser for Hammer on March 23. After learning of the allegations, the church canceled the event.

The sheriff’s office is now trying to track down the raffle tickets being sold for a Savage 410 shotgun, a piece of EJ King Pottery and a Transitions Salon and Spa package, as well as 50/50 raffle tickets.

Anyone who was selling raffle tickets from this fundraiser is asked to turn in any remaining tickets and money obtained for tickets to the sheriff’s office at 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who purchased tickets to keep the ticket stubs and await contact from law enforcement.

Charges are still pending as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.