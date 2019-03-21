Starbucks to begin trials for compostable cups

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Starbucks which will soon begin trials for compostable cups, Amazon which has launched a skin care line and Google which faces a $1.7 billion fine from Europe for blocking rival advertisers.

