× Raleigh Uber passenger taken to hospital after assaulting driver, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Uber ride led to an arrest and a bloody nose early Thursday morning in Raleigh, WTVD reports.

At about 2 a.m., Richard Bacchus, 50, who police say was a passenger in the Uber, was arrested.

Earlier that night, Bacchus was riding in the Uber near South McDowell Street when he allegedly assaulted the driver.

It is unclear if the driver responded in self-defense, but police do know that the passenger was taken to the hospital and arrested with a bloody nose, according to WRAL.

Bacchus was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.