Raleigh Uber passenger taken to hospital after assaulting driver, police say

Posted 6:27 am, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21AM, March 21, 2019

Richard Bacchus

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Uber ride led to an arrest and a bloody nose early Thursday morning in Raleigh, WTVD reports.

At about 2 a.m., Richard Bacchus, 50,  who police say was a passenger in the Uber, was arrested.

Earlier that night, Bacchus was riding in the Uber near South McDowell Street when he allegedly assaulted the driver.

It is unclear if the driver responded in self-defense, but police do know that the passenger was taken to the hospital and arrested with a bloody nose, according to WRAL.

Bacchus was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.