× North Carolina thrift store worker to buy dream home with $4 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A McDowell County man said he plans to buy his dream home after he won a $4 million lottery prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“This feels like a dream come true,” Larry Fitzgerald said. “I want to buy a house that has plenty of land so I have room to restore my classic cars.”

The thrift store worker’s good fortune happened Monday evening when he made his daily stop at Samirs on Burma Road in Nebo. While there, he bought a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Fitzgerald said, when he realized he won. “This is life changing. It feels good. Real good.”

He claimed the prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking a $4 million annuity that has 20 payments of $200,000 a year or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,698,006.

“I figured I’d win sooner or later,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m glad I finally did.”

Players can enter their “X The Cash” scratch-off tickets into one of four second-chance drawings for a chance to win $50,000. The deadline to enter the first drawing is March 31.