North Carolina high school student hit, killed while crossing the street

CLAYTON, N.C. — An 18-year-old Clayton High School student died after being hit by a car on Lombard Street, WTVD reports.

Clayton Police Department said Gustavo Alexis Armenta Valadez, who lived just feet away from where the crash happened, was hit while he crossed the street around 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to Jones, Valadez was a quiet, hard-working student. He was scheduled to graduate in May. Jones said Valadez’s teacher will remember him as a dedicated student who wanted to pursue more in his life.

Clayton Police Chief C. Blair Myhand called Valadez’s death a tragic accident. He said the student did not have headphones on and was not using his phone while crossing the street.

“Other than crossing the street in the rain, I don’t know that he was doing anything carelessly,” Myhand said, according to WTVD.

Myhand pointed out that it was dark and raining at the time of the crash. He said the female driver that hit Valadez was going the speed limit and also paying attention. She will likely not face any criminal charges.