× Fort Bragg soldier, Purple Heart recipient dies during free-fall training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg is mourning the loss of one of their own after a tragic incident during training, according to the U.S. Army.

Sgt. 1st Class Ethan Carpenter died while taking part in a routine military free-fall training at a facility in Arizona on Friday.

Carpenter, who had a Purple Heart, was a reconnaissance specialist assigned to the Regimental Special Troops Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

“Sgt. First Class Ethan Carpenter was an exemplary Soldier and Ranger Leader, and a dedicated husband and father,” said Colonel Joseph Ewers, commander, Regimental Special Troops Battalion. “He did the toughest jobs well and was the consummate team member when it counted the most, both in garrison training and in deployed combat. He represented our Nation’s best, and we’ll miss him dearly.”

Carpenter was a native of Trumansburg, New York, and joined the Army on Aug. 31, 2007.

After finishing One Station Unit Training, Basic Airborne Course and the Ranger Indoctrination program at Fort Benning, Georgia, he became an assistant machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield.

The sergeant deployed eight times with one tour in Iraq and seven in Afghanistan.

He became a reconnaissance specialist with the Regimental Special Troops Battalion on June 5, 2017.

Carpenter held a number of awards and decorations, including a Purple Heart, Joint Service Commendation Medal with OLC, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Ranger Tab, Military Freefall Parachutist Badge, Senior Parachutists Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.