Former Randolph County sheriff's deputy faces new sex offense charges involving minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County sheriff’s deputy is facing new sex offense charges.

Wayne Thomas Garner, 33, of Asheboro, was arrested on March 14 under indictment of three counts of indecent liberties with a minor following an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Garner was previously arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Garner is a former Randolph County sheriff’s deputy. He was not re-sworn by Sheriff Greg Seabolt when he took office.

For the new charges, Garner was given a $75,000 secured bond. He posted bond and was released from the Randolph County Detention Center.

Garner is scheduled to appear in court March 25.