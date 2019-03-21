Florida man killed after hitting tree on I-73/74 in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Florida man was killed after hitting a tree off Interstate 73/74 near Asheboro, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:12 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the fatal wreck near Spero Road in Randolph County.

Troopers believe 61-year-old Jose Luis Fortunato Correa Verastegui, of Palm Coast, Florida, was driving a 2008 Honda passenger car south on I-73/74 when the vehicle drove off the road to the right, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

Verastegui died at the scene.

He was the only person involved in the wreck.

Troopers are unsure what caused Verastegui to drive off the road.

Another crash happened near this location about an hour later. Only damage was reported in this crash.