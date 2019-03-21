× Driver faces charges after car overturns on I-85 Business in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A wreck on Interstate 85 Business South left a vehicle overturned and a driver facing pending charges Thursday morning.

At about 8:23 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck near Vickery Chapel Road and Jamestown.

Melissa Josseline Medel, 23, of Greensboro, was driving south in a 2010 Toyota passenger car.

Troopers say she drove over the safe speed for the rainy conditions, causing her to lose control of the car.

The car crossed the median and the northbound lanes of I-85 Business before crashing into a ditch and overturning.

The vehicle stopped on the northbound shoulder.

Medel had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Troopers say Medel will be charged, and speed was the main contributing factor.