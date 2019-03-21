Bulldog from NC wins role beside Cadbury bunny for iconic Easter commercial

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina family celebrates as Henri the English Bulldog triumphs in Cadbury’s first-ever “Bunny Tryouts.”

Henri, who lives with his owners Kathie and Tim Santillo in Wilmington, will star alongside the Cadbury bunny in this Easter’s Clucking Bunny commercial.

“For the first time in over 35 years, we are honored to expand our tradition and welcome Henri as a new character to the commercial,” said Katrina Vatter, marketing team member for the Cadbury US brand.

For starring in the commercial and winning the contest, Henri will bring home $5,000.

Cadbury also plans to donate $10,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Easter brand received more than 4,000 photos of pets in bunny ears, but Henri’s takes the cake.

A panel of contest judges, including the beloved Instagram model, Doug the Pug, made the selection choosing Henri from 20 semi-finalists.

The semi-finalists included a lizard, llama, horse, goat, bearded dragon and a bunny, as well as cats and dogs.