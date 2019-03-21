× App State football players suspended after video of weekend fight shared on Reddit

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State has temporarily suspended members of its football team while the athletics department investigates a weekend fight, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The school announced the decision Wednesday, a day after a 2-minute video appeared on Reddit that shows an altercation at what appears to be a house party. The video is titled “St. Patrick’s day football team scuffle,” and appeared on the App State subreddit for the site.

App State athletics issued a statement to the Journal, indicating that football players were involved in the fight.

“We are aware of an incident involving our student-athletes,” the statement said. “We are proactively handling matters, with some student-athletes being suspended from team activities pending further investigation of facts and details.”

Joey Jones, App State’s associate athletics director for strategic communications, said the players could not be named at this time as part of the school’s fact-finding process. Jones did not indicate the specific number of players who had been suspended, but he did confirm that it was fewer than five players.

Those players will not take part in team activities until the department finishes its investigation.

