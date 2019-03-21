17-year-old killed in crash in Rockingham County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A teen was killed in a crash in Rockingham County Thursday evening, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

At 5:14 p.m., troopers were called to a crash on Dibrell Road near N.C. 700.

Troopers said Trevor Robert Wall, 17, of Pelham, was headed north in a 2003 Toyota car when he went off the road to the right, overcorrected, then went off the road to the right again.

The car went down an embankment and hit a tree. Wall was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Speed was the primary contributing factor in the crash and Wall was not wearing a seat belt, Baker said.

Wall was an 11th-grader at Rockingham Early College High School, according to Rockingham County Schools Public Information Officer Karen Hyler.

Crisis team counselors will be at Rockingham Early College High School to offer students grief counseling, Hyler said.

A moment of silence will be held at the school Friday morning honoring Wall.

36.511396 -79.557069