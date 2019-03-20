Yadkin County Schools employee charged with felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County Schools employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill someone with a deadly weapon, according to the Yadkin County Detention Center.

Steven Gray Phillips, a part-time bus driver, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was booked at 10 p.m. Monday and was released about 20 minutes later on an unsecured bond.

Phillips served as a part-time bus driver with Courtney Elementary School since 2018, according to Yadkin County Schools.

"A background check was completed on Mr. Phillips pursuant to Yadkin County Schools Board policy," the district said in a statement. "Upon notification of the alleged incident Mr. Phillips has been suspended from his job duties with Yadkin County Schools pending an investigation by law enforcement personnel."

The YCS administration stated that the district will fully cooperate with law enforcement and, if it comes to it, prosecution.