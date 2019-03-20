× Woman beaten, left unconscious during robbery while walking to Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was knocked unconscious during a robbery in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night, WPDE reports.

Myrtle Beach police said the victim was walking to a resort where she worked.

The victim was hit from behind as she walked down an alley between Ninth Avenue South and 10th Avenue South.

The attacker reportedly hit the woman in the head, which caused her to fall forward and hit her head on the ground. The attacker then continued to punch and kick her until she was unconscious.

When the victim came to, she realized she had been robbed.

Myrtle Beach police are still searching for the suspect.