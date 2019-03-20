× Woman attacked, stabbed while walking on greenway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was attacked and stabbed on a Winston-Salem greenway Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

A 28-year-old woman was walking on the greenway near 1200 S. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. when she was knocked down by the attacker.

At some point during the scuffle, the woman was stabbed twice in the back, the release said.

The suspect left the scene on a scooter.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

36.080497 -80.244730