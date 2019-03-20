× Teenager seriously injured in hit and run while crossing street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 17-year-old was seriously injured after a driver hit him and kept going in Winston-Salem, police report.

“He is stable, but he’s still critical,” his sister, Tenicia Tribble, said. “He has multiple injuries. They really can’t say if he will come out right now, as of now, but they’re monitoring really closely.”

At about 7:47 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash on the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Police believe a White Dodge Charger was headed north on Cleveland Avenue as 17-year-old Joshua Codell Tribble, of Winston-Salem, was crossing the street. His family said the teen was heading home for Sunday dinner.

The car hit the teenager, but did not stop at the scene.

Tribble was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

“My brother is a fighter, and he’s fighting for his life,” Tenicia Tribble said. “He deserves to have this justice this closure on him.”

The sister added that this is not the first time their family has known tragedy from a hit and run.

“A couple of years ago not too far from where my brother was hit, on Liberty, my mom was also involved in a hit and run crash where she died on impact at the scene,” she said.