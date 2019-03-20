Taste the start of spring with a recipe from Jamestown’s Southern Roots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — It's the first day of Spring and we're giving you a taste of the new season.

Before long, fresh flavors will be arriving in gardens and at farmer's market.

Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown on this Recipe Wednesday.

Spring Vegetable Risotto

Ingredients

4 cups chicken broth

2 Tbls butter, divided

2 Tbls olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup uncooked Arborio rice

1/2 cup white wine

1 cup trimmed asparagus spears

3/4 cup petite green peas

1/2 cup grated fresh parmesan

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of salt

Directions

Bring broth to a simmer in a sauce pan, do not boil. Keep warm on low heat. Heat a deep 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Melt 1 tablespoon butter with olive oil in pan. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add rice, cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, cook 30 seconds or until liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Stir in 1 cup broth; cook 5 minutes or until liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Add remaining broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 14 minutes). Before adding last 1/2 cup of broth, add asparagus and peas. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cheese, and remaining ingredients. Cover and let stand 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

Vidalia Onion Sauce

Ingredients

1 small Vidalia onion

1 tsp vegetable oil

3 Tbls grainy mustard

3 Tbls horseradish

1/4 cup apple jelly

1/4 cup pineapple preserves

1/2 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp lemon juice

Directions

Trim ends off the onion, remove skin and slice into 1/2 inch slices. Heat oil in a skillet and add the onion slices. Cook for 3-5 minutes per side until charred and soft. Transfer the onion to a cutting board and finely chop. Put in a bowl and add the remaining ingredients, stir to combine. Let come to room temperature and then cover and refrigerate overnight.

Strawberry Pie

Ingredients

1 9” deep dish pie shell

1 pastry pie topper

4 cups of strawberries

1 cup of sugar plus small amount for sprinkling

1 heaping Tblsp flour

1 Tbls lemon juice

3 Tbsl unsalted butter

1/4 cup heavy cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 425. Put strawberries in a bowl and add sugar, flour and lemon juice. Stir to combine and then place in pie shell. Slice up the butter and place on top of butter. Cover with topper and seal edges. Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 35-45 minutes until the top is golden brown.

Herb-Crusted Pan-Seared Salmon with Vidalia Onion Sauce

Ingredients

4 8 ounce salmon filets

1/2 cup fresh herbs of your choice or ¼ cup Herbs de Provence

Old Bay

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions