SUV crashes into Florida Taco Bell; customer survives thanks to hot sauce packet

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Were it not for a packet of hot sauce, a person could have been killed when an SUV plowed into a Taco Bell, according to Winter Haven police.

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 77-year-old man from New York and his wife hopped into their SUV outside the Taco Bell in Winter Haven, Florida.

The driver told police that he put his SUV into reverse then back into drive.

That’s when the vehicle jumped the curb and crashed about 10 feet into the Taco Bell.

In the moments before the crash, a customer was in the Taco Bell, right where the SUV hit.

They came out unscathed, however, because they had gotten up to pick up another hot sauce packet.

No one was injured, but the building was significantly damaged.