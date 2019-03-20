‘Stranger Things’ drops a Season 3 trailer and it’ll have you wishing it was summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first full trailer for Season 3 of "Stranger Things" is finally here -- and it will have you wishing it was already July.

Netflix dropped a nearly three-minute trailer for the upcoming season that's full of so many pop-culture references to 1985 it'll have you feeling totally nostalgic if you're an '80s baby. The next season premieres July 4.

The trailer immediately sets the mood with Mötley Crüe's 1985 song, "Home Sweet Home," and signals that a year has passed since the events of Season 2, which was set in 1984.

The new season takes place partly over July 4, 1985. But for sure it won't be an average Independence Day for the show's young stars, who must grapple with supernatural forces and otherworldly monsters -- not to mention the challenges of puberty -- in their fictional hometown of Hawkins, Indiana.

As Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, puts it in the trailer, "We're not kids anymore."

Mike and Eleven, played by Millie Bobbie Brown, are now coupled up, as are Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink). There are idyllic scenes of the kids goofing at the mall, flirting at a swimming pool and dancing to music in their bedroom.

But danger, as usual, isn't far away.

The new trailer also features glimpses of a menacing gunman, a huge, insect-like beast and several characters looking freaked out by something happening offscreen.

"Stranger Things" premiered in 2016 and has become one of Netflix's most acclaimed series. Inspired partly by such '80s hits as "E.T." and "The Goonies," it centers around the lives of four adolescent boys and their friends in Hawkins. A good portion of the show follows their adventures in another realm called the Upside Down.