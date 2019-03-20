Rockingham County man charged with statutory rape

Jamison Tyler Stevens

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man is facing sexual assault charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jamison Tyler Stevens, 19, is charged with two counts of felony statutory rape.

Stevens was arrested on March 14.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional information about the investigation.

Stevens was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $750,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

