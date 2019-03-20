× Randolph County man accused of trying to use check stolen from dead person’s home

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man is accused of trying use a check stolen from a dead person’s home at the Asheboro Walmart, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Dalton Wayne Coble, 23, of Staley, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

On Jan. 6, Asheboro police responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to buy something at the Walmart with a check that did not match his identification.

Coble allegedly left the store and left his identification and the check behind.

Sheriff’s deputies checked on the address on the check and found that the home had recently been broken into.

A neighbor told deputies the homeowner was deceased and no one was living in the home at the time of the break-in.

Coble was arrested at his home on Monday.

Coble was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.