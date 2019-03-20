24 students sick at Petree Elementary School in Winston-Salem; police and EMS on scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Several students got sick at Petree Elementary School in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon.

Forsyth EMS said they were dispatched to Petree Elementary at 12:39 p.m. in a response to a report of a number of children sick and throwing up.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesperson Brent Campbell said 24 students and at least one adult are sick.

Winston-Salem police and Forsyth EMS are on the scene.

Public health and emergency officials thought it was best to evacuate the school in case the cause is environmental.

A hazmat team is checking the school.

Kids who did not get sick were taken to Atkins High School to be picked up by their parents.

