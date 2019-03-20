× NC lawmakers propose bill to raise state minimum wage to $15 an hour

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill filed Thursday would effectively double the minimum wage for workers in North Carolina.

The North Carolina House of Representatives passed House Bill 366 on first reading Monday, referring it to the committee on finance.

Backed by 21 House Democrats, the bill, if passed, would increase the minimum wage over time.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the $7.25 minimum wage would rise to $8 per hour or the minimum wage set forth in 29 USC 206(a), whichever is higher.

On Jan. 1, 2021, that number would rise to $10.35.

On Jan. 1, 2022, it would rise to $12.

On Jan. 1, 2023, it would rise to $13.50.

Finally, on Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage would hit $15 per hour.

In addition, each September 30 beginning that year, the minimum wage would be adjusted to account for the cost of living and a new minimum wage would go into effect on the first of the following year.