Multiple people hurt, 1 seriously, in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash that left several people hurt, including a teen who was driving with his learner’s permit.

Police said around three p.m., a man was heading south in the 4900 block of Davis Road in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

The man’s car then drifted into the oncoming lane and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer the teen was driving.

The driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The teen and the passengers in the Trailblazer have minor injuries.

Police don’t know what caused driver of the Impala to veer into oncoming traffic.