Mother charged after intentionally running over drunk son with SUV

Posted 7:23 am, March 20, 2019, by

Cynthia Grund

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — A mother in Minnesota is accused of intentionally running over her adult son when he wouldn't get into the car, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports.

At about 5:14 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home on the 3500 block of County Road #150 SW in Salem Township.

At the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with significant injuries.

They determined his mother, Cynthia Grund, 58, of Salem Township, ran over her son with a 2004 Ford Explorer.

Deputies believe Grund was going to take her son to a friend's house because she wanted him out of her home.

The son, who was highly intoxicated and had "a severe alcohol addiction," refused to get into the SUV after several requests.

The man allegedly said, "Why don't you just run me over?" and lay down in the driveway.

Grund then  backed up over her son. According to the sheriff's office, the woman admitted to the allegations and commented, “He didn’t believe I would. He has been drinking all day. We gave him a chance.”

Grund was arrested and could face several felonies.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.