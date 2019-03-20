Mother charged after intentionally running over drunk son with SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — A mother in Minnesota is accused of intentionally running over her adult son when he wouldn't get into the car, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports.

At about 5:14 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home on the 3500 block of County Road #150 SW in Salem Township.

At the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with significant injuries.

They determined his mother, Cynthia Grund, 58, of Salem Township, ran over her son with a 2004 Ford Explorer.

Deputies believe Grund was going to take her son to a friend's house because she wanted him out of her home.

The son, who was highly intoxicated and had "a severe alcohol addiction," refused to get into the SUV after several requests.

The man allegedly said, "Why don't you just run me over?" and lay down in the driveway.

Grund then backed up over her son. According to the sheriff's office, the woman admitted to the allegations and commented, “He didn’t believe I would. He has been drinking all day. We gave him a chance.”

Grund was arrested and could face several felonies.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.