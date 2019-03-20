× Man injured in shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot Tuesday night in Lexington, according to a press release from the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington police were called to 418 Garden Drive around 8 p.m.

Officers found Frank Edwards, 46, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the arm, hand and torso.

Edwards told police that he was shot on Baney Drive and unknown suspects stole his 2003 Jaguar and left the area.

Later that night, officers recovered the Jaguar in the area of Cotton Grove Road and Albemarle Street.

Edwards gave detectives “very limited information” about what happened. They said he “has not been cooperative.”

Edwards is in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police department at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.