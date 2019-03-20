× Lawsuit claims troopers used bulldozer to pursue man with 10 marijuana plants, killing him

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A family is suing after they say a trooper’s use of a bulldozer to chase a man led to his death, according to Newser.

Gregory Longenecker, 51, and a friend were found near 10 marijuana plants on July 9, 2018.

His friend was arrested, but Longenecker took off into brush so thick even a tracking dog couldn’t get though.

A state trooper and Pennsylvania Game Commission employee got on a bulldozer to look for Longenecker.

While cutting through the brush, the search came to an end when Longenecker was found dead.

Authorities say Longenecker crawled between the treads while the bulldozer was stopped. When it moved to the left he was crushed.

Family members said the trooper and game commission employee acted against “all common sense and respect for life.”

They argue instead of using the bulldozer, they should have waited for Longenecker to come out of the brush, as he was not a threat to the public.

In August, District Attorney John Adams argued the trooper’s actions were “reasonable and conducted in a safe manner.”