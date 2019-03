× Injuries reported in Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least one person was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Greensboro Wednesday evening, according to Greensboro police.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of West Wendover Drive at Landview Drive.

Police confirmed that at least one person in the car that was hit was injured. The extent of injuries is unclear.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

36.055762 -79.895779