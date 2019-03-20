× Home heavily damaged in Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A home was heavily damaged in a fire in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. at a home near the intersection of East First Street and Laura Wall Boulevard.

Three people were inside and were able to get out of the house safely.

Winston-Salem fire said the home was heavily damaged, mostly in the form of smoke damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

There is no word on what caused the fire.