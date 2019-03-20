× Heading to Myrtle Beach? New cameras, license plate readers installed throughout the city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Heading to Myrtle Beach? Watch out!

The City has installed license plate readers and city cameras in 900 areas of the city, WMBF reported.

The new license plate readers can be found on Highway 17 Bypass near the Myrtle Beach International Airport and on Farrow Parkway.

Many of the new city cameras were installed on city buildings.

Police say the cameras have already helped them solve crimes that would have otherwise taken months or weeks to solve.