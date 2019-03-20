× Forsyth Creek Week starts this weekend, offering views from the ground and sky

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An upcoming event can help you and your family preserve local waterways, all while learning new ways to enjoy them.

Forsyth Creek Week starts Saturday. It features recreational activities, hands-on learning experiences, dynamic guest speakers, children’s activities and other ways to appreciate creeks, streams and lakes.

“These are our only natural resources here, and it’s important for people to learn what cool things they actually offer us, outside of just drinking water, but also just the fun things you can do,” said Hanna Miller, the City of Winston-Salem’s Stormwater Commission senior community educator. “You can come boat, you can fish, it’s a lot of interesting things here.”

Creek Week also features bike rides, bird walks, fishing experiences, movies, paddle boarding, a photo contest and more.

Included in the offerings is the Yadkin Aerial Introduction, where you can take flight in a motorized “trike” over the Yadkin River and other local landmarks.

“Creek crawls, that we call them, where people are going to be able to go on a guided tour of a lot of these varying, kind of hidden waterways that we have,” Miller said, detailing another activity.

New construction in the area is also impacting our waterways. Creek Week will feature information from the stormwater commission regarding how they monitor the erosion caused by changes in landscape and major storms.

“Any time you add new, hard surfaces to an area, that’s gonna increase how much runoff we have,” Miller said.

For more information on Forsyth Creek Week, click here.