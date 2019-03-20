× Couple looking for ‘Disney princess’ to watch over kids

BROOKMANS PARK, England — A couple in England is looking for a nanny and they know their offer “isn’t exactly a normal job offer.”

The couple posted the job offer on Childcare.co.uk, saying they are looking for a nanny who will play a different Disney princess every month while caring for their Disney-obsessed twin 5-year-old girls.

“We know this isn’t a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella,” the job posting says.

The job involves picking the girls up after school four days a week, arranging a variety of Disney-related activities, cooking dinner and possibly putting them to bed, depending on how late the parents get home.

The parents are offering £40,000 (about $53,000) per year for the job.

