SALISBURY, N.C. — A confederate monument in Salisbury was once again defaced with a splash of paint, WBTV reports.

The statue, titled "Fame," depicts a Confederate solider and an angelic figure.

As the sun came up on the statue Wednesday morning at the median of W. Innes Street and Church Street, the city saw white paint dripping from about the statue's waist down the base.

For the 2nd time in the last 7 months, "Fame," the Confederate monument in downtown Salisbury, has been splashed with paint. https://t.co/fUs9IqvSgZ pic.twitter.com/tQarFBFi3m — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) March 20, 2019

This is not the first time the statue's been defaced. It's not even the first time in the last 12 months.

On Aug. 18, a similar incident left the statue covered in white paint, WSOC reports. No charges were filed in that case.