Car bumps child, hits mailbox while driving past stopped school bus in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A child was brushed by a car as it drove past a stopped school bus Monday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

At about 3:20 p.m., police responded after a car drove past a school bus stopped near the intersection of Fairview Drive and Fairway Drive.

While passing the bus, the car hit a mailbox and hit a child’s backpack as they were getting off the bus to go home.

The driver then continued on Fairview Drive and crashed into a ditch near Walgreens where police found her.

Tiffany Leann Lapradd, 30, was charged with failure to stop for a stopped bus, driving while license revoked, hit and run leaving the scene of property damage and fictitious or altered registration card/plate.

A 1-year-old child was in the car with Lapradd.

The school bus had cameras, and officers are working with the school system to get the video of the incident. Multiple witnesses also spoke to police about the incident.

Police say there was no evidence to suggest that the driver was impaired.