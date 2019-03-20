2 children hurt as home burned down in Davie County

Posted 8:21 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, March 20, 2019

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Two children were rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Davie County left them with burns late Tuesday’s night, according to Davie County EMS.

At about 10:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the fire on Legion Hut Road.

The children, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old, were taken to the Brenner Children’s Hospital. There is no word on their condition.

In total, seven people were at the home when it happened.

Four fire crews responded, but the house was a total loss.

The fire marshal and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

