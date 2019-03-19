Walmart to end price-matching policy, Dole building corporate presence in NC and more

March 19, 2019

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Walmart which plans to end its price-matching policy, Dole which is building its corporate presence in North Carolina and a study that ranked North Carolina as the 21st most innovate state.

