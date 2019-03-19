Vigil held remembering 18-year-old killed in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Friends and family are holding a vigil in honor of 18-year-old James B. Murray Jr., who was killed in a shooting Sunday.

Some at the vigil called for officers, who were on the scene, to catch the person responsible for Murray's death.

Police were called to Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday where Murray was found lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said several people were playing basketball at the park and at least one man behind a tree near Boundary Avenue started firing gunshots, causing people to run off.

The shooting appears to be the result of "members or associates of feuding gangs targeting and shooting at each other," according to police.

“There is no indication at this point in the investigation that either victim was an intended target or associated with gang activity, but this incident is still in its early stages and being actively investigated,” High Point police said in a press release.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

James was a fan of dirt bikes. This is his front and center at tonight’s vigil. pic.twitter.com/1ZrMDTt3Xf — Allison Smith (@AllisonSmithTV) March 19, 2019