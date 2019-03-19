Teen who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge may not go to jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A teen who admitted to pushing her friend off a bridge over last summer has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, KOIN reports.

Tay'lor Smith, 19, was caught on camera pushing her friend off a 60-foot high bridge at Moulton Falls in August 2018. Jordan Holgerson suffered four broken ribs and punctured lungs.

Doctors say the fall could have been deadly.

Under the Clark County prosecutors' recommended sentencing, Smith won't have to go to jail. They think she deserves house arrest, work crew and community service.

Sentencing has to wait until next week because of a scheduling conflict.

"I just want it to be done, I don't really want to wait until next Wednesday. I kinda want it to be done today," Holgerson said.

Holgerson has healed from her broken ribs and collapsed lung. Her shoulder is still recovering and she is going to therapy.

Smith will be sentenced on March 27.