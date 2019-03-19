× Suspect arrested after man stabbed, seriously injured in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Graham, according to a news release from Graham police.

Edward Shaw, 54, of Graham, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

At 9:16 p.m. Monday, officers came to 19 Cates Circle, Apt. B, after a report of a stabbing.

Police said Shaw and Timothy Carroll, 57, got into a fight and Carroll was stabbed in the abdomen.

Carroll was taken to UNC Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Authorities found Shaw at 7 Cates Circle, Apt. C, and took him into custody.

Shaw is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

36.077640 -79.390166