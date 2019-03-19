School bus driver cited after bus crashes into neighborhood sign in Forsyth County

Posted 10:53 am, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, March 19, 2019

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver was cited after the bus crashed into a brick entrance sign at a Winston-Salem neighborhood, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

At about 8:30 a.m., the school bus reportedly came off the road and hit the sign for the neighborhood at Century Oaks Lane and Meadowlark Drive.

The bus was damaged in the crash, and the driver was not injured but asked for EMS to respond as a precaution. EMS treated the driver for minor injuries at the scene.

Krystal Hawkins, 31, of Germanton, was cited for seat belt violation and failure to maintain lane.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus. No students were on board.

According to Winston-Salem police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt as she made a left turn. She slid off of the seat, which caused the driver to hit the brick wall entrance sign and shrubbery at the Century Oaks neighborhood.

The bus services about six different schools in the area.

