School bus crashes into neighborhood sign in Forsyth County

Posted 9:31 am, March 19, 2019

(Google Maps)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus crashed into a neighborhood sign Tuesday morning in Forsyth County, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus. No students were on board.

At about 8:15 a.m., the bus reportedly came off the road and hit the sign for the neighborhood at Century Oaks Lane and Meadowlark Drive. The bus was damaged in the crash.

The driver was not injured but asked for EMS to respond as a precaution.

The bus services about six different schools in the area.

