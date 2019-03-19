Rotary Club of Greensboro hosts art show to celebrate completion of Joseph M. Bryan Carousel House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of people are expected to attend the The Rotary Club of Greensboro's art show celebrating the completion of the Joseph M. Bryan Carousel House. The structure will be home to the Rotary Club of Greensboro's carousel.

Guests attending the event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. will be able to see some of the animals that will be a part of the carousel and watch as artists sculpt and paint.

The carousel itself has not been installed, but is expected to be complete late this spring.

It will feature 56 animals and two handicap accessible chariots.

Once the carousel is complete, proceeds from admissions will go to the Greensboro Science Center.