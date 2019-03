MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Multiple ducks were shot with blow darts at Murrells Inlet and officials want to know who is responsible.

On Sunday, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue posted a picture on Facebook showing a duck with a dart through its neck.

The ducks were shot near the International Golf Club.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is offering a reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for hurting the ducks.

33.599608 -79.044024