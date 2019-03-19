× Man killed in head-on crash in Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a head-on crash in Caswell County Monday night, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported at 6:28 p.m. on Nunnally Road near Chandler Mill Road.

Harry Denton Ireson III, 40, of Pelham, was traveling south in a 1994 Buick car when he went left of center and hit a 2016 Ford pickup head-on.

Ireson’s vehicle caught on fire after the crash, Baker said. Ireson died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured in the crash.

The two drivers were the only two people involved in the crash.

There is no word on why Ireson went left of center.

36.472546 -79.513384