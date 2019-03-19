Man again charged with exposing himself, this time at a North Carolina school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APEX, N.C. — A man, who recently bonded out of jail after being arrested for exposing himself at a shopping center, has been arrested again, WTVD reports.

Police say it happened near the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School in Apex.

On March 1, four children were looking out a second story window at the school when they allegedly spotted Calven Michael Gallimore, 20, exposing himself on a bench just outside the school's front door.

Gallimore was arrested on Saturday and charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure.

The incident happened just days after he bonded out of jail in a similar case.

He was jailed on indecent exposure charges after a Feb. 15 incident at the TJ Maxx at Beaver Creek Commons in which he allegedly exposed himself to a 39-year-old woman, according to WTVD.