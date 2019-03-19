Man accused of sexually assault a child in Graham

Posted 5:20 pm, March 19, 2019, by

Kenneth Ellis

GRAHAM, N.C. — A  man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Graham, according to a news release from Graham police.

Kenneth Ellis, 32, is charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger.

At 3:06 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 700 block of Ivey Road.

When officers arrived and investigated, they determined that a sexual assault had happened.

Ellis was taken into custody and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.