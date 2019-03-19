Man accused of sexually assault a child in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Graham, according to a news release from Graham police.
Kenneth Ellis, 32, is charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger.
At 3:06 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 700 block of Ivey Road.
When officers arrived and investigated, they determined that a sexual assault had happened.
Ellis was taken into custody and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center.
