Join FOX8 at the unforgettable PTI Run on the Runway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a unique run you won't soon forget!

This Saturday, join FOX8 for the annual 5k/10k Run on the Runway at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

This run on the airport tarmac is perfect for newcomers and veteran runners alike as there are no hills on the path to the finish line, and you can do it all while watching the planes fly overhead.

The event helps to raise awareness and food donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Open Door Ministries of High Point.

So lace up your shoes and join us at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 30, on the PTI Airport Runway at 100 A Ted Johnson Parkway in Greensboro. Register today!