Habitat for Humanity visits Winston-Salem veteran to fix up his home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local veteran got a helping hand from Habitat for Humanity's Repair Corps on Tuesday.

Thanks to funding from The Home Depot, the Repair Corps. brought together Habitat Forsyth and Senior Services to make a different in veteran Lionel Etheridge's life.

He got new roofing, guttering and both exterior and interior painting. He also got a new heating system with a voice-activated thermostat and an electric hot water heater.

This program aims to help U.S. military veterans and their families by building, repairing or rehabilitating their homes.

The Home Depot Foundation has supported this endeavor since 2011, helping to fix up the homes of over 1,000 U.S. military veterans and their families.

This year, the Repair Corps. plans to work on 170 veteran's homes across 55 communities, including Winston-Salem.