Greensboro’s Cult Cakes to take the show on the road with mobile shop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cult Cakes in Greensboro has quite a following on social media.

They create custom cakes for special events like weddings and birthdays. Some of the favorite flavors include hummingbird, carrot cake, chocolate and the "Elvis." The award-winning cupcake is banana cake with a chocolate peanut butter icing.

Owner Ellen Murray said, "We jazz it up sometimes. I call it 'Elvis in Vegas.' I put a chocolate ganache on top."

After a great first year cooking in a small studio, Cult Cakes is going on the road.

The owners are building a 60s style pop up camper to sell cupcakes around the city.

You can find Cult Cakes on Facebook to see their custom creations.

They are also sold at The People's Perk in Greensboro as well as the Corner Farmer's Market.

Watch to see FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith taste the cakes.