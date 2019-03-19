Greensboro approves bid to build roundabout at Old Battleground and Cotswold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- City leaders approved a bid to move forward with a road project near Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

A roundabout will be built at the intersection of Old Battleground Avenue and Cotswold Terrance. Tuesday afternoon, the council unanimously voted to approve a bid with Atlantic Contracting Company. The bid is in the amount of $734,974.75.

A small section of Cotswold Terrance has been closed for a while as the city gets ready for the construction of the I-840 loop.

"A traffic circle here, I would think would help us out on Lake Brandt Road, it's bad," said Jim Compton, who lives in the area.

Others who frequent the area believe adding a roundabout just isn't worth it.

"I think it's wasteful money," said Daniel Forlano, who spends time at the park.

The city held public workshops last year and allowed people to share their thoughts with online surveys. Local leaders say a majority of the participants agreed with the plan to add the roundabout.

"I think traffic is going to slow down, and I'm not a fan of roundabouts -- I don't think they're safer," Forlano said.

The city plans to start construction in May and expects it to take 180 days to complete.